Sequent Scienti Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 375.31 crore, up 4.82% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 11:00 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sequent Scientific are:

Net Sales at Rs 375.31 crore in December 2022 up 4.82% from Rs. 358.05 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.87 crore in December 2022 down 151.82% from Rs. 17.12 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.20 crore in December 2022 down 66.91% from Rs. 39.89 crore in December 2021.

Sequent Scientific
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 375.31 337.61 358.05
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 375.31 337.61 358.05
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 172.13 164.02 160.15
Purchase of Traded Goods 29.10 32.16 42.73
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 16.20 1.71 4.64
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 66.88 62.46 46.28
Depreciation 13.67 13.38 12.83
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 80.67 74.40 68.03
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.34 -10.51 23.39
Other Income 2.86 0.91 3.67
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.47 -9.60 27.06
Interest 9.73 8.12 3.45
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -10.20 -17.72 23.61
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -10.20 -17.72 23.61
Tax -0.42 -13.28 5.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -9.78 -4.44 18.56
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -9.78 -4.44 18.56
Minority Interest 0.91 0.69 -1.44
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -8.87 -3.75 17.12
Equity Share Capital 49.89 49.89 49.67
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.36 -0.15 0.69
Diluted EPS -0.36 -0.15 0.68
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.36 -0.15 0.69
Diluted EPS -0.36 -0.15 0.68
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited