Sequent Scienti Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 375.31 crore, up 4.82% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sequent Scientific are:
Net Sales at Rs 375.31 crore in December 2022 up 4.82% from Rs. 358.05 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.87 crore in December 2022 down 151.82% from Rs. 17.12 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.20 crore in December 2022 down 66.91% from Rs. 39.89 crore in December 2021.
Sequent Scienti shares closed at 71.30 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -36.68% returns over the last 6 months and -55.42% over the last 12 months.
|Sequent Scientific
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|375.31
|337.61
|358.05
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|375.31
|337.61
|358.05
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|172.13
|164.02
|160.15
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|29.10
|32.16
|42.73
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|16.20
|1.71
|4.64
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|66.88
|62.46
|46.28
|Depreciation
|13.67
|13.38
|12.83
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|80.67
|74.40
|68.03
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.34
|-10.51
|23.39
|Other Income
|2.86
|0.91
|3.67
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.47
|-9.60
|27.06
|Interest
|9.73
|8.12
|3.45
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-10.20
|-17.72
|23.61
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-10.20
|-17.72
|23.61
|Tax
|-0.42
|-13.28
|5.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-9.78
|-4.44
|18.56
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-9.78
|-4.44
|18.56
|Minority Interest
|0.91
|0.69
|-1.44
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-8.87
|-3.75
|17.12
|Equity Share Capital
|49.89
|49.89
|49.67
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.36
|-0.15
|0.69
|Diluted EPS
|-0.36
|-0.15
|0.68
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.36
|-0.15
|0.69
|Diluted EPS
|-0.36
|-0.15
|0.68
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited