    Sequent Scienti Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 375.31 crore, up 4.82% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 11:00 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sequent Scientific are:

    Net Sales at Rs 375.31 crore in December 2022 up 4.82% from Rs. 358.05 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.87 crore in December 2022 down 151.82% from Rs. 17.12 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.20 crore in December 2022 down 66.91% from Rs. 39.89 crore in December 2021.

    Sequent Scienti shares closed at 71.30 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -36.68% returns over the last 6 months and -55.42% over the last 12 months.

    Sequent Scientific
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations375.31337.61358.05
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations375.31337.61358.05
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials172.13164.02160.15
    Purchase of Traded Goods29.1032.1642.73
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks16.201.714.64
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost66.8862.4646.28
    Depreciation13.6713.3812.83
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses80.6774.4068.03
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.34-10.5123.39
    Other Income2.860.913.67
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.47-9.6027.06
    Interest9.738.123.45
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-10.20-17.7223.61
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-10.20-17.7223.61
    Tax-0.42-13.285.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-9.78-4.4418.56
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-9.78-4.4418.56
    Minority Interest0.910.69-1.44
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-8.87-3.7517.12
    Equity Share Capital49.8949.8949.67
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.36-0.150.69
    Diluted EPS-0.36-0.150.68
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.36-0.150.69
    Diluted EPS-0.36-0.150.68
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 17, 2023 10:51 am