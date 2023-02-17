Sequent Scienti Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 375.31 crore, up 4.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 375.31 crore in December 2022 up 4.82% from Rs. 358.05 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.87 crore in December 2022 down 151.82% from Rs. 17.12 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.20 crore in December 2022 down 66.91% from Rs. 39.89 crore in December 2021.

Sequent Scienti shares closed at 71.30 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -36.68% returns over the last 6 months and -55.42% over the last 12 months.