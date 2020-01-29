Sequent Scienti Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 316.42 crore, up 16.96% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sequent Scientific are:

Net Sales at Rs 316.42 crore in December 2019 up 16.96% from Rs. 270.53 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.31 crore in December 2019 up 55.89% from Rs. 13.03 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.96 crore in December 2019 up 35.24% from Rs. 37.68 crore in December 2018.

Sequent Scienti EPS has increased to Rs. 0.83 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.54 in December 2018.

Sequent Scienti shares closed at 82.30 on January 28, 2020 (NSE)