Sequent Scienti Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 270.53 crore, up 20.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 270.53 crore in December 2018 up 20.7% from Rs. 224.14 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.03 crore in December 2018 up 253.61% from Rs. 8.48 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.68 crore in December 2018 up 86.26% from Rs. 20.23 crore in December 2017.

Sequent Scienti EPS has increased to Rs. 0.54 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.47 in December 2017.

Sequent Scienti shares closed at 83.60 on January 31, 2019 (NSE) and has given 60.31% returns over the last 6 months and -3.13% over the last 12 months.