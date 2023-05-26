SEPC Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 142.23 crore, up 53.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 142.23 crore in March 2023 up 53.94% from Rs. 92.39 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 19.37 crore in March 2023 up 84.88% from Rs. 128.10 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.58 crore in March 2023 up 118.64% from Rs. 9.87 crore in March 2022.

SEPC shares closed at 9.75 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 21.12% returns over the last 6 months and 14.04% over the last 12 months.