 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

SEPC Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 92.39 crore, down 43.72% Y-o-Y

Jun 27, 2022 / 09:06 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SEPC are:

Net Sales at Rs 92.39 crore in March 2022 down 43.72% from Rs. 164.17 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 128.10 crore in March 2022 down 109.72% from Rs. 61.08 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.87 crore in March 2022 up 143.06% from Rs. 22.92 crore in March 2021.

SEPC shares closed at 9.60 on June 24, 2022 (NSE)

SEPC
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 92.39 64.13 164.17
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 92.39 64.13 164.17
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 48.30 66.81 167.49
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- 0.77
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 10.58 9.66 10.02
Depreciation 1.60 1.31 1.31
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 26.84 6.05 13.85
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.07 -19.70 -29.27
Other Income 3.20 1.61 5.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.27 -18.09 -24.23
Interest 29.98 29.81 25.36
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -21.71 -47.90 -49.59
Exceptional Items -63.61 -- -11.49
P/L Before Tax -85.32 -47.90 -61.08
Tax 42.78 -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -128.10 -47.90 -61.08
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -128.10 -47.90 -61.08
Equity Share Capital 971.53 971.53 971.53
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.31 -0.49 -0.63
Diluted EPS -1.31 -0.49 -0.63
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.31 -0.49 -0.63
Diluted EPS -1.31 -0.49 -0.63
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #SEPC
first published: Jun 27, 2022 09:00 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.