SEPC Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 92.39 crore, down 43.72% Y-o-Y
June 27, 2022 / 09:06 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SEPC are:
Net Sales at Rs 92.39 crore in March 2022 down 43.72% from Rs. 164.17 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 128.10 crore in March 2022 down 109.72% from Rs. 61.08 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.87 crore in March 2022 up 143.06% from Rs. 22.92 crore in March 2021.
SEPC shares closed at 9.60 on June 24, 2022 (NSE)
|SEPC
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|92.39
|64.13
|164.17
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|92.39
|64.13
|164.17
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|48.30
|66.81
|167.49
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|0.77
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|10.58
|9.66
|10.02
|Depreciation
|1.60
|1.31
|1.31
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|26.84
|6.05
|13.85
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.07
|-19.70
|-29.27
|Other Income
|3.20
|1.61
|5.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|8.27
|-18.09
|-24.23
|Interest
|29.98
|29.81
|25.36
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-21.71
|-47.90
|-49.59
|Exceptional Items
|-63.61
|--
|-11.49
|P/L Before Tax
|-85.32
|-47.90
|-61.08
|Tax
|42.78
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-128.10
|-47.90
|-61.08
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-128.10
|-47.90
|-61.08
|Equity Share Capital
|971.53
|971.53
|971.53
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.31
|-0.49
|-0.63
|Diluted EPS
|-1.31
|-0.49
|-0.63
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.31
|-0.49
|-0.63
|Diluted EPS
|-1.31
|-0.49
|-0.63
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited