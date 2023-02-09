SEPC Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 122.45 crore, up 90.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 122.45 crore in December 2022 up 90.95% from Rs. 64.13 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.73 crore in December 2022 up 107.78% from Rs. 47.90 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.17 crore in December 2022 up 190.41% from Rs. 16.78 crore in December 2021.