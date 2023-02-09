 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SEPC Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 122.45 crore, up 90.95% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 08:51 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SEPC are:

Net Sales at Rs 122.45 crore in December 2022 up 90.95% from Rs. 64.13 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.73 crore in December 2022 up 107.78% from Rs. 47.90 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.17 crore in December 2022 up 190.41% from Rs. 16.78 crore in December 2021.

SEPC
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 122.45 54.93 64.13
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 122.45 54.93 64.13
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 94.53 49.60 66.81
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 7.18 10.83 9.66
Depreciation 2.03 1.36 1.31
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 6.79 75.95 6.05
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.93 -82.81 -19.70
Other Income 1.21 1.05 1.61
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.14 -81.76 -18.09
Interest 12.27 11.55 29.81
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.87 -93.31 -47.90
Exceptional Items 2.85 135.30 --
P/L Before Tax 3.73 41.99 -47.90
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 3.73 41.99 -47.90
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 3.73 41.99 -47.90
Equity Share Capital 1,321.53 1,321.53 971.53
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.03 0.37 -0.49
Diluted EPS 0.03 0.37 -0.49
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.03 0.37 -0.49
Diluted EPS 0.03 0.37 -0.49
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited