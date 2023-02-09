English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    SEPC Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 122.45 crore, up 90.95% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 08:51 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SEPC are:

    Net Sales at Rs 122.45 crore in December 2022 up 90.95% from Rs. 64.13 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.73 crore in December 2022 up 107.78% from Rs. 47.90 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.17 crore in December 2022 up 190.41% from Rs. 16.78 crore in December 2021.

    SEPC
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations122.4554.9364.13
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations122.4554.9364.13
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials94.5349.6066.81
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.1810.839.66
    Depreciation2.031.361.31
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.7975.956.05
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.93-82.81-19.70
    Other Income1.211.051.61
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.14-81.76-18.09
    Interest12.2711.5529.81
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.87-93.31-47.90
    Exceptional Items2.85135.30--
    P/L Before Tax3.7341.99-47.90
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.7341.99-47.90
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.7341.99-47.90
    Equity Share Capital1,321.531,321.53971.53
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.030.37-0.49
    Diluted EPS0.030.37-0.49
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.030.37-0.49
    Diluted EPS0.030.37-0.49
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited