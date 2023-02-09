SEPC Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 122.45 crore, up 90.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 122.45 crore in December 2022 up 90.95% from Rs. 64.13 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.73 crore in December 2022 up 107.78% from Rs. 47.90 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.17 crore in December 2022 up 190.41% from Rs. 16.78 crore in December 2021.

SEPC EPS has increased to Rs. 0.03 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.49 in December 2021.

SEPC shares closed at 12.70 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 71.62% returns over the last 6 months and 30.93% over the last 12 months.