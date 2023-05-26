English
    SEPC Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 142.23 crore, up 53.94% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 12:34 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SEPC are:

    Net Sales at Rs 142.23 crore in March 2023 up 53.94% from Rs. 92.39 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 20.15 crore in March 2023 up 85.12% from Rs. 135.35 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.80 crore in March 2023 up 1354.55% from Rs. 1.43 crore in March 2022.

    SEPC shares closed at 9.75 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 21.12% returns over the last 6 months and 14.04% over the last 12 months.

    SEPC
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations142.23122.4592.39
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations142.23122.4592.39
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials121.9294.5555.30
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.767.1810.63
    Depreciation1.392.031.60
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.646.9427.08
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.5111.75-2.22
    Other Income7.901.572.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.4113.32-0.17
    Interest9.3412.2828.79
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.071.03-28.96
    Exceptional Items--2.85-63.61
    P/L Before Tax10.073.89-92.57
    Tax30.22--42.78
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-20.153.89-135.35
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-20.153.89-135.35
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-20.153.89-135.35
    Equity Share Capital1,321.531,321.53971.53
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.160.03-1.39
    Diluted EPS-0.160.03-1.39
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.160.03-1.39
    Diluted EPS-0.160.03-1.39
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

