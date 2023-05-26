SEPC Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 142.23 crore, up 53.94% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SEPC are:
Net Sales at Rs 142.23 crore in March 2023 up 53.94% from Rs. 92.39 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 20.15 crore in March 2023 up 85.12% from Rs. 135.35 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.80 crore in March 2023 up 1354.55% from Rs. 1.43 crore in March 2022.
SEPC shares closed at 9.75 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 21.12% returns over the last 6 months and 14.04% over the last 12 months.
|SEPC
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|142.23
|122.45
|92.39
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|142.23
|122.45
|92.39
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|121.92
|94.55
|55.30
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.76
|7.18
|10.63
|Depreciation
|1.39
|2.03
|1.60
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.64
|6.94
|27.08
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|11.51
|11.75
|-2.22
|Other Income
|7.90
|1.57
|2.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|19.41
|13.32
|-0.17
|Interest
|9.34
|12.28
|28.79
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|10.07
|1.03
|-28.96
|Exceptional Items
|--
|2.85
|-63.61
|P/L Before Tax
|10.07
|3.89
|-92.57
|Tax
|30.22
|--
|42.78
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-20.15
|3.89
|-135.35
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-20.15
|3.89
|-135.35
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-20.15
|3.89
|-135.35
|Equity Share Capital
|1,321.53
|1,321.53
|971.53
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.16
|0.03
|-1.39
|Diluted EPS
|-0.16
|0.03
|-1.39
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.16
|0.03
|-1.39
|Diluted EPS
|-0.16
|0.03
|-1.39
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited