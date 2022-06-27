 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SEPC Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 92.39 crore, down 47.95% Y-o-Y

Jun 27, 2022 / 09:06 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SEPC are:

Net Sales at Rs 92.39 crore in March 2022 down 47.95% from Rs. 177.52 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 135.35 crore in March 2022 down 278.27% from Rs. 35.78 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.43 crore in March 2022 up 107.24% from Rs. 19.74 crore in March 2021.

SEPC shares closed at 9.60 on June 24, 2022 (NSE)

SEPC
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 92.39 89.45 177.52
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 92.39 89.45 177.52
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 55.30 100.30 177.80
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -0.64
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 10.63 9.72 9.39
Depreciation 1.60 1.33 1.38
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 27.08 7.42 14.04
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.22 -29.31 -24.45
Other Income 2.05 -7.51 3.33
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.17 -36.83 -21.12
Interest 28.79 29.82 25.36
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -28.96 -66.64 -46.48
Exceptional Items -63.61 -- 11.49
P/L Before Tax -92.57 -66.64 -34.99
Tax 42.78 -- 0.79
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -135.35 -66.64 -35.78
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -135.35 -66.64 -35.78
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -135.35 -66.64 -35.78
Equity Share Capital 971.53 971.53 971.53
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.39 -0.68 -0.37
Diluted EPS -1.39 -0.68 -0.37
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.39 -0.68 -0.37
Diluted EPS -1.39 -0.68 -0.37
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 27, 2022 09:00 am
