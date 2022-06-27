SEPC Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 92.39 crore, down 47.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 92.39 crore in March 2022 down 47.95% from Rs. 177.52 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 135.35 crore in March 2022 down 278.27% from Rs. 35.78 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.43 crore in March 2022 up 107.24% from Rs. 19.74 crore in March 2021.

SEPC shares closed at 9.60 on June 24, 2022 (NSE)