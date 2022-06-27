SEPC Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 92.39 crore, down 47.95% Y-o-Y
June 27, 2022 / 09:06 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SEPC are:
Net Sales at Rs 92.39 crore in March 2022 down 47.95% from Rs. 177.52 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 135.35 crore in March 2022 down 278.27% from Rs. 35.78 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.43 crore in March 2022 up 107.24% from Rs. 19.74 crore in March 2021.
SEPC shares closed at 9.60 on June 24, 2022 (NSE)
|SEPC
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|92.39
|89.45
|177.52
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|92.39
|89.45
|177.52
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|55.30
|100.30
|177.80
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|-0.64
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|10.63
|9.72
|9.39
|Depreciation
|1.60
|1.33
|1.38
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|27.08
|7.42
|14.04
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.22
|-29.31
|-24.45
|Other Income
|2.05
|-7.51
|3.33
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.17
|-36.83
|-21.12
|Interest
|28.79
|29.82
|25.36
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-28.96
|-66.64
|-46.48
|Exceptional Items
|-63.61
|--
|11.49
|P/L Before Tax
|-92.57
|-66.64
|-34.99
|Tax
|42.78
|--
|0.79
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-135.35
|-66.64
|-35.78
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-135.35
|-66.64
|-35.78
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-135.35
|-66.64
|-35.78
|Equity Share Capital
|971.53
|971.53
|971.53
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.39
|-0.68
|-0.37
|Diluted EPS
|-1.39
|-0.68
|-0.37
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.39
|-0.68
|-0.37
|Diluted EPS
|-1.39
|-0.68
|-0.37
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited