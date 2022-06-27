English
    SEPC Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 92.39 crore, down 47.95% Y-o-Y

    June 27, 2022 / 09:06 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SEPC are:

    Net Sales at Rs 92.39 crore in March 2022 down 47.95% from Rs. 177.52 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 135.35 crore in March 2022 down 278.27% from Rs. 35.78 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.43 crore in March 2022 up 107.24% from Rs. 19.74 crore in March 2021.

    SEPC shares closed at 9.60 on June 24, 2022 (NSE)

    SEPC
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations92.3989.45177.52
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations92.3989.45177.52
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials55.30100.30177.80
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-----0.64
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.639.729.39
    Depreciation1.601.331.38
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses27.087.4214.04
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.22-29.31-24.45
    Other Income2.05-7.513.33
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.17-36.83-21.12
    Interest28.7929.8225.36
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-28.96-66.64-46.48
    Exceptional Items-63.61--11.49
    P/L Before Tax-92.57-66.64-34.99
    Tax42.78--0.79
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-135.35-66.64-35.78
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-135.35-66.64-35.78
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-135.35-66.64-35.78
    Equity Share Capital971.53971.53971.53
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.39-0.68-0.37
    Diluted EPS-1.39-0.68-0.37
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.39-0.68-0.37
    Diluted EPS-1.39-0.68-0.37
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    #Earnings First-Cut #Results #SEPC
    first published: Jun 27, 2022 09:00 am
