SEPC Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 143.28 crore, up 141.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 143.28 crore in June 2023 up 141.85% from Rs. 59.24 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.93 crore in June 2023 up 115.99% from Rs. 30.85 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.36 crore in June 2023 up 782.67% from Rs. 2.25 crore in June 2022.

SEPC EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.31 in June 2022.

SEPC shares closed at 14.55 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.11% returns over the last 6 months and 87.74% over the last 12 months.