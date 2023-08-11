English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    SEPC Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 143.28 crore, up 141.85% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 03:52 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SEPC are:

    Net Sales at Rs 143.28 crore in June 2023 up 141.85% from Rs. 59.24 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.93 crore in June 2023 up 115.99% from Rs. 30.85 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.36 crore in June 2023 up 782.67% from Rs. 2.25 crore in June 2022.

    SEPC EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.31 in June 2022.

    SEPC shares closed at 14.55 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.11% returns over the last 6 months and 87.74% over the last 12 months.

    SEPC
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations143.28142.2359.24
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations143.28142.2359.24
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials116.46121.9253.04
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.16----
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.916.768.63
    Depreciation1.341.391.37
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.290.649.13
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.4411.51-12.93
    Other Income2.587.909.31
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.0219.41-3.62
    Interest9.089.3427.23
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.9310.07-30.85
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.9310.07-30.85
    Tax--30.22--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.93-20.15-30.85
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.93-20.15-30.85
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates4.93-20.15-30.85
    Equity Share Capital1,371.431,321.531,224.53
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.04-0.16-0.31
    Diluted EPS0.04-0.16-0.31
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.04-0.16-0.31
    Diluted EPS0.04-0.16-0.31
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #SEPC
    first published: Aug 11, 2023 03:33 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!