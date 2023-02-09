 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SEPC Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 122.45 crore, up 36.89% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 09:01 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SEPC are:

Net Sales at Rs 122.45 crore in December 2022 up 36.89% from Rs. 89.45 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.89 crore in December 2022 up 105.83% from Rs. 66.64 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.35 crore in December 2022 up 143.24% from Rs. 35.50 crore in December 2021.

SEPC
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 122.45 54.93 89.45
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 122.45 54.93 89.45
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 94.55 49.54 100.30
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 7.18 10.83 9.72
Depreciation 2.03 1.36 1.33
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 6.94 76.00 7.42
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.75 -82.80 -29.31
Other Income 1.57 1.25 -7.51
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.32 -81.54 -36.83
Interest 12.28 11.55 29.82
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.03 -93.10 -66.64
Exceptional Items 2.85 135.30 --
P/L Before Tax 3.89 42.20 -66.64
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 3.89 42.20 -66.64
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 3.89 42.20 -66.64
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 3.89 42.20 -66.64
Equity Share Capital 1,321.53 1,321.53 971.53
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.03 0.37 -0.68
Diluted EPS 0.03 0.37 -0.68
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.03 0.37 -0.68
Diluted EPS 0.03 0.37 -0.68
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited