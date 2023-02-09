SEPC Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 122.45 crore, up 36.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 122.45 crore in December 2022 up 36.89% from Rs. 89.45 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.89 crore in December 2022 up 105.83% from Rs. 66.64 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.35 crore in December 2022 up 143.24% from Rs. 35.50 crore in December 2021.