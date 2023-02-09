English
    SEPC Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 122.45 crore, up 36.89% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 09:01 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SEPC are:

    Net Sales at Rs 122.45 crore in December 2022 up 36.89% from Rs. 89.45 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.89 crore in December 2022 up 105.83% from Rs. 66.64 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.35 crore in December 2022 up 143.24% from Rs. 35.50 crore in December 2021.

    SEPC
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations122.4554.9389.45
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations122.4554.9389.45
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials94.5549.54100.30
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.1810.839.72
    Depreciation2.031.361.33
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.9476.007.42
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.75-82.80-29.31
    Other Income1.571.25-7.51
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.32-81.54-36.83
    Interest12.2811.5529.82
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.03-93.10-66.64
    Exceptional Items2.85135.30--
    P/L Before Tax3.8942.20-66.64
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.8942.20-66.64
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.8942.20-66.64
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates3.8942.20-66.64
    Equity Share Capital1,321.531,321.53971.53
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.030.37-0.68
    Diluted EPS0.030.37-0.68
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.030.37-0.68
    Diluted EPS0.030.37-0.68
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
