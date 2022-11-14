Senthil Infotek Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, up 10.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in September 2022 up 10.61% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2022 down 52.94% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2021.

Senthil Infotek EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.00 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in September 2021.

Senthil Infotek shares closed at 8.43 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given -40.63% returns over the last 6 months and 116.71% over the last 12 months.