Senthil Infotek Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, up 246.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in March 2023 up 246.53% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2023 up 98% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2023 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022.

Senthil Infotek shares closed at 15.75 on May 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 16.67% returns over the last 12 months.