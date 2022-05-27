Senthil Infotek Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 37.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in March 2022 down 37.65% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022 up 26.47% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022 up 100% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021.

Senthil Infotek shares closed at 10.85 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)