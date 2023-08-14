Senthil Infotek Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, up 10% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in June 2023 up 10% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2023 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2023 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2022.

Senthil Infotek EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.00 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.00 in June 2022.

Senthil Infotek shares closed at 11.00 on August 04, 2023 (BSE) and has given -23.34% returns over the last 6 months