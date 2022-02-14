Senthil Infotek Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, up 14.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in December 2021 up 14.75% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021 down 4.44% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2020.

Senthil Infotek EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.01 in December 2020.

Senthil Infotek shares closed at 14.94 on January 28, 2022 (BSE)