Rs 3 lakh crore of investor money gone! What's spooking Dalal Street? 6 factors

Ravindra Sonavane
Feb 22, 2023 / 11:55 AM IST

Both the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices lost nearly 0.8% each at 10.50am. So far this year, both Sensex and Nifty lost around 0.9% and 2.14% respectively.

Indian markets on Wednesday dropped for the fourth session to hit over two-week low tracking losses in global equities. Both the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices lost nearly 0.8 percent each at 10.50 am with investors losing around Rs 3 lakh crore in wealth. Both Sensex and Nifty lost around 0.9 percent and 2.14 percent so far this year

Among the global markets, S&P500 and Dow Jones lost 2 percent each while Asia Nikkei fell 1.4 percent and Heng Seng slipped 0.3 percent.

With the release of recent macroeconomic data, investors will now closely monitor the geopolitical developments on the Russia-Ukraine front for further cues. The ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine have the potential to impact global markets, particularly if the war intensifies as Putin hardens his stance. Investors will also watch minutes from the US Fed and RBI due later on Wednesday for further cues on the trajectory of rate hikes.

Factors that led to the fall in Indian markets: