English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Senco Gold Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,304.08 crore, up 29.47% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 07:48 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Senco Gold are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,304.08 crore in June 2023 up 29.47% from Rs. 1,007.26 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.47 crore in June 2023 up 23.75% from Rs. 23.01 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 77.26 crore in June 2023 up 27.83% from Rs. 60.44 crore in June 2022.

    Senco Gold EPS has increased to Rs. 4.12 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.34 in June 2022.

    Senco Gold shares closed at 397.15 on August 11, 2023 (NSE)

    Senco Gold
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,304.08812.79
    Other Operating Income----
    Total Income From Operations1,304.08812.79
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials934.15470.92
    Purchase of Traded Goods293.41128.95
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-85.9659.99
    Power & Fuel----
    Employees Cost24.7727.45
    Depreciation12.3813.87
    Excise Duty----
    Admin. And Selling Expenses----
    R & D Expenses----
    Provisions And Contingencies----
    Exp. Capitalised----
    Other Expenses69.9758.46
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax55.3653.14
    Other Income9.527.53
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax64.8860.67
    Interest26.6224.52
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax38.2636.15
    Exceptional Items----
    P/L Before Tax38.2636.15
    Tax9.799.52
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities28.4726.64
    Prior Year Adjustments----
    Extra Ordinary Items----
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period28.4726.64
    Equity Share Capital69.1569.15
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)----
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.123.85
    Diluted EPS4.113.84
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.123.85
    Diluted EPS4.113.84
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)----
    Share Holding (%)----
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results #Senco Gold
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 07:33 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!