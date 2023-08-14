Senco Gold Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,304.08 crore, up 29.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,304.08 crore in June 2023 up 29.47% from Rs. 1,007.26 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.47 crore in June 2023 up 23.75% from Rs. 23.01 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 77.26 crore in June 2023 up 27.83% from Rs. 60.44 crore in June 2022.

Senco Gold EPS has increased to Rs. 4.12 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.34 in June 2022.

Senco Gold shares closed at 397.15 on August 11, 2023 (NSE)