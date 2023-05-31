English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Sellwin Traders Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.94 crore, up 73.64% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 02:43 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sellwin Traders are:

    Net Sales at Rs 9.94 crore in March 2023 up 73.64% from Rs. 5.72 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.55 crore in March 2023 down 423.38% from Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.55 crore in March 2023 down 434.48% from Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2022.

    Sellwin Traders shares closed at 14.04 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -48.29% returns over the last 6 months and -40.76% over the last 12 months.

    Sellwin Traders
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations9.948.315.72
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations9.948.315.72
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods11.348.075.92
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.140.020.01
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.000.000.09
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.550.22-0.29
    Other Income----0.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.550.22-0.29
    Interest--0.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.550.22-0.30
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.550.22-0.30
    Tax0.000.05--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.550.16-0.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.550.16-0.30
    Equity Share Capital8.208.208.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.900.20-0.36
    Diluted EPS-1.900.20-0.36
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.900.20-0.36
    Diluted EPS-1.900.20-0.36
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Results #Sellwin Traders
    first published: May 31, 2023 02:33 pm