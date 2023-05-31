Sellwin Traders Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.94 crore, up 73.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.94 crore in March 2023 up 73.64% from Rs. 5.72 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.55 crore in March 2023 down 423.38% from Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.55 crore in March 2023 down 434.48% from Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2022.

Sellwin Traders shares closed at 14.04 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -48.29% returns over the last 6 months and -40.76% over the last 12 months.