Sellwin Traders Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.94 crore, up 73.64% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sellwin Traders are:
Net Sales at Rs 9.94 crore in March 2023 up 73.64% from Rs. 5.72 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.55 crore in March 2023 down 423.38% from Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.55 crore in March 2023 down 434.48% from Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2022.
Sellwin Traders shares closed at 14.04 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -48.29% returns over the last 6 months and -40.76% over the last 12 months.
|Sellwin Traders
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|9.94
|8.31
|5.72
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|9.94
|8.31
|5.72
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|11.34
|8.07
|5.92
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.14
|0.02
|0.01
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.00
|0.00
|0.09
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.55
|0.22
|-0.29
|Other Income
|--
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.55
|0.22
|-0.29
|Interest
|--
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.55
|0.22
|-0.30
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.55
|0.22
|-0.30
|Tax
|0.00
|0.05
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.55
|0.16
|-0.30
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.55
|0.16
|-0.30
|Equity Share Capital
|8.20
|8.20
|8.20
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.90
|0.20
|-0.36
|Diluted EPS
|-1.90
|0.20
|-0.36
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.90
|0.20
|-0.36
|Diluted EPS
|-1.90
|0.20
|-0.36
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
