Sellwin Traders Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10.03 crore, down 9.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.03 crore in June 2023 down 9.59% from Rs. 11.09 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2023 down 58.91% from Rs. 0.81 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.45 crore in June 2023 down 57.14% from Rs. 1.05 crore in June 2022.

Sellwin Traders EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.41 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.99 in June 2022.

Sellwin Traders shares closed at 10.49 on July 21, 2023 (BSE) and has given -40.40% returns over the last 6 months and -53.58% over the last 12 months.