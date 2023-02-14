Sellwin Traders Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.31 crore, up 116.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.31 crore in December 2022 up 116.68% from Rs. 3.83 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2022 down 77.68% from Rs. 0.73 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2022 down 70.27% from Rs. 0.74 crore in December 2021.