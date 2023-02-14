Sellwin Traders Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.31 crore, up 116.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.31 crore in December 2022 up 116.68% from Rs. 3.83 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2022 down 77.68% from Rs. 0.73 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2022 down 70.27% from Rs. 0.74 crore in December 2021.

Sellwin Traders EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.20 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.89 in December 2021.

Sellwin Traders shares closed at 20.90 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given -8.73% returns over the last 6 months and 2.20% over the last 12 months.