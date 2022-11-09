English
    Selan Explore Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 32.63 crore, up 78.89% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 12:15 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Selan Exploration Technology are:

    Net Sales at Rs 32.63 crore in September 2022 up 78.89% from Rs. 18.24 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.81 crore in September 2022 up 311.68% from Rs. 2.14 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.36 crore in September 2022 up 228.72% from Rs. 3.76 crore in September 2021.

    Selan Explore EPS has increased to Rs. 5.80 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.41 in September 2021.

    Selan Explore shares closed at 318.35 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 61.80% returns over the last 6 months and 121.15% over the last 12 months.

    Selan Exploration Technology
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations32.6330.1218.24
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations32.6330.1218.24
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.30-0.470.02
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.311.101.06
    Depreciation0.650.530.57
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses20.6918.8015.18
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.6810.161.41
    Other Income2.032.111.78
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.7112.273.19
    Interest0.120.010.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax11.5912.263.16
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax11.5912.263.16
    Tax2.783.181.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.819.082.14
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.819.082.14
    Equity Share Capital15.2015.2015.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.805.971.41
    Diluted EPS5.805.971.41
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.805.971.41
    Diluted EPS5.805.971.41
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
