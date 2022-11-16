 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SEL Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 308.83 crore, down 1.31% Y-o-Y

Nov 16, 2022 / 09:32 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SAKUMA EXPORTS LTD. are:

Net Sales at Rs 308.83 crore in September 2022 down 1.31% from Rs. 312.92 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.93 crore in September 2022 up 11.11% from Rs. 2.63 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.33 crore in September 2022 up 4.1% from Rs. 5.12 crore in September 2021.

SEL EPS has increased to Rs. 0.13 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.11 in September 2021.

SEL shares closed at 15.10 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -19.68% returns over the last 6 months and 11.85% over the last 12 months.

SAKUMA EXPORTS LTD.
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 308.83 862.02 312.92
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 308.83 862.02 312.92
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 184.03 767.56 328.69
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 64.39 1.95 -64.40
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.52 1.50 1.25
Depreciation 0.37 0.36 0.46
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 56.00 80.31 44.34
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.53 10.34 2.58
Other Income 2.43 0.57 2.09
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.96 10.91 4.66
Interest 0.68 1.56 0.40
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 4.28 9.35 4.27
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 4.28 9.35 4.27
Tax 1.35 3.39 1.63
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.93 5.96 2.63
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.93 5.96 2.63
Equity Share Capital 23.46 23.46 23.46
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.13 0.25 0.11
Diluted EPS 0.13 0.25 0.11
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.13 0.25 0.11
Diluted EPS 0.13 0.25 0.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

