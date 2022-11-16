English
    SEL Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 308.83 crore, down 1.31% Y-o-Y

    November 16, 2022 / 09:32 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SAKUMA EXPORTS LTD. are:

    Net Sales at Rs 308.83 crore in September 2022 down 1.31% from Rs. 312.92 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.93 crore in September 2022 up 11.11% from Rs. 2.63 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.33 crore in September 2022 up 4.1% from Rs. 5.12 crore in September 2021.

    SEL EPS has increased to Rs. 0.13 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.11 in September 2021.

    SEL shares closed at 15.10 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -19.68% returns over the last 6 months and 11.85% over the last 12 months.

    SAKUMA EXPORTS LTD.
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations308.83862.02312.92
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations308.83862.02312.92
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods184.03767.56328.69
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks64.391.95-64.40
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.521.501.25
    Depreciation0.370.360.46
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses56.0080.3144.34
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.5310.342.58
    Other Income2.430.572.09
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.9610.914.66
    Interest0.681.560.40
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.289.354.27
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.289.354.27
    Tax1.353.391.63
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.935.962.63
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.935.962.63
    Equity Share Capital23.4623.4623.46
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.130.250.11
    Diluted EPS0.130.250.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.130.250.11
    Diluted EPS0.130.250.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

