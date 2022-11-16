SEL Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 308.83 crore, down 1.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 308.83 crore in September 2022 down 1.31% from Rs. 312.92 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.93 crore in September 2022 up 11.11% from Rs. 2.63 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.33 crore in September 2022 up 4.1% from Rs. 5.12 crore in September 2021.

SEL EPS has increased to Rs. 0.13 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.11 in September 2021.

SEL shares closed at 15.10 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -19.68% returns over the last 6 months and 11.85% over the last 12 months.