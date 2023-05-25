English
    SEL Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 919.30 crore, down 13.96% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023 / 11:17 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SAKUMA EXPORTS LTD. are:

    Net Sales at Rs 919.30 crore in March 2023 down 13.96% from Rs. 1,068.41 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.40 crore in March 2023 down 15.25% from Rs. 9.91 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.77 crore in March 2023 down 3.97% from Rs. 14.34 crore in March 2022.

    SEL EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.36 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.43 in March 2022.

    SEL shares closed at 14.60 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.01% returns over the last 6 months and -13.86% over the last 12 months.

    SAKUMA EXPORTS LTD.
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations919.30765.721,068.41
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations919.30765.721,068.41
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods774.61830.85858.47
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks61.12-158.02110.10
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.711.531.58
    Depreciation0.350.370.48
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses70.6981.5888.82
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.829.428.96
    Other Income2.601.654.90
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.4211.0613.86
    Interest2.521.971.48
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.909.0912.38
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax10.909.0912.38
    Tax2.502.342.47
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.406.759.91
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.406.759.91
    Equity Share Capital23.4623.4623.46
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.360.290.43
    Diluted EPS0.360.290.43
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.360.290.43
    Diluted EPS0.360.290.43
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 25, 2023 11:11 pm