SEL Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 419.18 crore, down 10.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 419.18 crore in March 2019 down 10.25% from Rs. 467.04 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.35 crore in March 2019 up 7.35% from Rs. 5.92 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.41 crore in March 2019 up 16.91% from Rs. 9.76 crore in March 2018.

SEL EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.29 in March 2019 from Rs. 2.80 in March 2018.

SEL shares closed at 33.80 on May 29, 2019 (NSE) and has given 27.31% returns over the last 6 months and 54.90% over the last 12 months.