SEL Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 765.72 crore, up 26.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 765.72 crore in December 2022 up 26.59% from Rs. 604.90 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.75 crore in December 2022 up 23.49% from Rs. 5.47 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.43 crore in December 2022 up 44.32% from Rs. 7.92 crore in December 2021.