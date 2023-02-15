English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    SEL Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 765.72 crore, up 26.59% Y-o-Y

    February 15, 2023 / 10:27 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SAKUMA EXPORTS LTD. are:

    Net Sales at Rs 765.72 crore in December 2022 up 26.59% from Rs. 604.90 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.75 crore in December 2022 up 23.49% from Rs. 5.47 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.43 crore in December 2022 up 44.32% from Rs. 7.92 crore in December 2021.

    SEL EPS has increased to Rs. 0.29 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.23 in December 2021.

    SEL shares closed at 13.95 on February 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given 1.09% returns over the last 6 months and 17.72% over the last 12 months.

    SAKUMA EXPORTS LTD.
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations765.72308.83604.90
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations765.72308.83604.90
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods830.85184.03603.75
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-158.0264.39-90.46
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.531.521.21
    Depreciation0.370.370.49
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses81.5856.0080.97
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.422.538.93
    Other Income1.652.43-1.50
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.064.967.43
    Interest1.970.681.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.094.286.41
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax9.094.286.41
    Tax2.341.350.95
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.752.935.47
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.752.935.47
    Equity Share Capital23.4623.4623.46
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.290.130.23
    Diluted EPS0.290.130.23
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.290.130.23
    Diluted EPS0.290.130.23
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results #SAKUMA EXPORTS LTD. #SEL
    first published: Feb 15, 2023 10:11 am