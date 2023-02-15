SEL Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 765.72 crore, up 26.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 765.72 crore in December 2022 up 26.59% from Rs. 604.90 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.75 crore in December 2022 up 23.49% from Rs. 5.47 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.43 crore in December 2022 up 44.32% from Rs. 7.92 crore in December 2021.

SEL EPS has increased to Rs. 0.29 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.23 in December 2021.

SEL shares closed at 13.95 on February 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given 1.09% returns over the last 6 months and 17.72% over the last 12 months.