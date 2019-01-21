SEL Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 553.19 crore, down 14.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 553.19 crore in December 2018 down 14.43% from Rs. 646.48 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.43 crore in December 2018 up 146.24% from Rs. 4.64 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.61 crore in December 2018 up 114.91% from Rs. 9.59 crore in December 2017.

SEL EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.54 in December 2018 from Rs. 2.24 in December 2017.

SEL shares closed at 39.20 on January 18, 2019 (NSE) and has given 113.16% returns over the last 6 months and 159.77% over the last 12 months.