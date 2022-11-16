 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SEL Mgf Company Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 65.65 crore, down 38.76% Y-o-Y

Nov 16, 2022 / 09:42 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SEL Manufacturing Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 65.65 crore in September 2022 down 38.76% from Rs. 107.19 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 27.82 crore in September 2022 up 25.27% from Rs. 37.23 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.67 crore in September 2022 up 83.7% from Rs. 4.11 crore in September 2021.

SEL Mgf Company shares closed at 569.40 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -62.91% returns over the last 6 months

SEL Manufacturing Company
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 65.65 117.84 107.19
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 65.65 117.84 107.19
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 56.44 73.80 33.41
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.03 0.04 0.05
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.09 3.09 -3.11
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 6.95 15.54 22.55
Depreciation 25.15 26.71 25.97
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 19.07 45.48 59.85
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -41.89 -46.81 -31.54
Other Income 16.07 4.78 1.46
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -25.82 -42.03 -30.08
Interest 10.05 10.62 7.19
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -35.87 -52.65 -37.27
Exceptional Items 8.05 1.80 0.04
P/L Before Tax -27.82 -50.85 -37.23
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -27.82 -50.85 -37.23
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -27.82 -50.85 -37.23
Equity Share Capital 33.13 33.13 33.13
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -8.40 -15.35 -11.24
Diluted EPS -8.40 -15.35 -11.24
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -8.40 -15.35 -11.24
Diluted EPS -8.40 -15.35 -11.24
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 16, 2022 09:33 am