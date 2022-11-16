English
    SEL Mgf Company Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 65.65 crore, down 38.76% Y-o-Y

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SEL Manufacturing Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 65.65 crore in September 2022 down 38.76% from Rs. 107.19 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 27.82 crore in September 2022 up 25.27% from Rs. 37.23 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.67 crore in September 2022 up 83.7% from Rs. 4.11 crore in September 2021.

    SEL Mgf Company shares closed at 569.40 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -62.91% returns over the last 6 months

    SEL Manufacturing Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations65.65117.84107.19
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations65.65117.84107.19
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials56.4473.8033.41
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.030.040.05
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.093.09-3.11
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.9515.5422.55
    Depreciation25.1526.7125.97
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses19.0745.4859.85
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-41.89-46.81-31.54
    Other Income16.074.781.46
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-25.82-42.03-30.08
    Interest10.0510.627.19
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-35.87-52.65-37.27
    Exceptional Items8.051.800.04
    P/L Before Tax-27.82-50.85-37.23
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-27.82-50.85-37.23
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-27.82-50.85-37.23
    Equity Share Capital33.1333.1333.13
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-8.40-15.35-11.24
    Diluted EPS-8.40-15.35-11.24
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-8.40-15.35-11.24
    Diluted EPS-8.40-15.35-11.24
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 16, 2022 09:33 am