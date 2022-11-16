SEL Mgf Company Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 65.65 crore, down 38.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 65.65 crore in September 2022 down 38.76% from Rs. 107.19 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 27.82 crore in September 2022 up 25.27% from Rs. 37.23 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.67 crore in September 2022 up 83.7% from Rs. 4.11 crore in September 2021.

SEL Mgf Company shares closed at 569.40 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -62.91% returns over the last 6 months