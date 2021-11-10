SEL Mgf Company Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 107.19 crore, up 139.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 107.19 crore in September 2021 up 139.03% from Rs. 44.84 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 37.23 crore in September 2021 down 65.47% from Rs. 22.50 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.11 crore in September 2021 up 73.12% from Rs. 15.29 crore in September 2020.

SEL Mgf Company shares closed at 1.35 on March 08, 2021 (NSE)