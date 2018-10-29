SEL Mgf Company Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 119.88 crore, down 50.24% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 119.88 crore in September 2018 down 50.24% from Rs. 240.94 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 59.12 crore in September 2018 up 90.41% from Rs. 616.51 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 83.86 crore in September 2018 up 418.25% from Rs. 26.35 crore in September 2017.

SEL Mgf Company shares closed at 1.20 on October 26, 2018 (NSE) and has given -52.94% returns over the last 6 months and -47.83% over the last 12 months.