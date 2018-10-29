SEL Mgf Company Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 119.88 crore, down 50.24% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SEL Manufacturing Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 119.88 crore in September 2018 down 50.24% from Rs. 240.94 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 59.12 crore in September 2018 up 90.41% from Rs. 616.51 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 83.86 crore in September 2018 up 418.25% from Rs. 26.35 crore in September 2017.
SEL Mgf Company shares closed at 1.20 on October 26, 2018 (NSE) and has given -52.94% returns over the last 6 months and -47.83% over the last 12 months.
|
|SEL Manufacturing Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|119.88
|126.43
|240.94
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|119.88
|126.43
|240.94
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|46.97
|41.28
|150.06
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|0.04
|0.18
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-7.21
|-14.78
|58.56
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|20.29
|20.64
|25.08
|Depreciation
|27.31
|27.43
|28.08
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|60.09
|68.88
|50.85
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-27.57
|-17.07
|-71.87
|Other Income
|84.12
|2.60
|17.44
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|56.55
|-14.46
|-54.43
|Interest
|0.46
|0.94
|15.19
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|56.09
|-15.40
|-69.62
|Exceptional Items
|-115.21
|-10.27
|-546.90
|P/L Before Tax
|-59.12
|-25.67
|-616.51
|Tax
|--
|--
|-199.26
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-59.12
|-25.67
|-417.25
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-59.12
|-25.67
|-616.51
|Equity Share Capital
|331.35
|331.35
|331.35
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.78
|-0.77
|-12.59
|Diluted EPS
|-1.78
|-0.77
|-12.59
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.78
|-0.77
|-12.59
|Diluted EPS
|-1.78
|-0.77
|-12.59
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited