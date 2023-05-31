SEL Mgf Company Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 228.31 crore, up 97.13% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SEL Manufacturing Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 228.31 crore in March 2023 up 97.13% from Rs. 115.82 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 62.04 crore in March 2023 down 156.4% from Rs. 24.20 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 24.91 crore in March 2023 down 570.89% from Rs. 5.29 crore in March 2022.
SEL Mgf Company shares closed at 127.70 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -74.85% returns over the last 6 months and -88.74% over the last 12 months.
|SEL Manufacturing Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|228.31
|142.57
|115.82
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|228.31
|142.57
|115.82
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|204.54
|131.82
|40.37
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.04
|0.05
|0.02
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-10.03
|-12.42
|-4.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|12.59
|10.24
|20.47
|Depreciation
|24.57
|25.15
|25.42
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|44.61
|23.85
|55.43
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-48.01
|-36.12
|-21.89
|Other Income
|-1.47
|0.48
|1.77
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-49.48
|-35.64
|-20.13
|Interest
|11.59
|10.90
|8.26
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-61.06
|-46.54
|-28.38
|Exceptional Items
|-0.97
|1.34
|4.19
|P/L Before Tax
|-62.04
|-45.20
|-24.20
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-62.04
|-45.20
|-24.20
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-62.04
|-45.20
|-24.20
|Equity Share Capital
|33.13
|33.13
|33.13
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-18.72
|-13.64
|-7.30
|Diluted EPS
|-18.72
|-13.64
|-7.30
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-18.72
|-13.64
|-7.30
|Diluted EPS
|-18.72
|-13.64
|-7.30
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited