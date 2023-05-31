English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    SEL Mgf Company Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 228.31 crore, up 97.13% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 01:25 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SEL Manufacturing Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 228.31 crore in March 2023 up 97.13% from Rs. 115.82 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 62.04 crore in March 2023 down 156.4% from Rs. 24.20 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 24.91 crore in March 2023 down 570.89% from Rs. 5.29 crore in March 2022.

    SEL Mgf Company shares closed at 127.70 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -74.85% returns over the last 6 months and -88.74% over the last 12 months.

    SEL Manufacturing Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations228.31142.57115.82
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations228.31142.57115.82
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials204.54131.8240.37
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.040.050.02
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-10.03-12.42-4.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost12.5910.2420.47
    Depreciation24.5725.1525.42
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses44.6123.8555.43
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-48.01-36.12-21.89
    Other Income-1.470.481.77
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-49.48-35.64-20.13
    Interest11.5910.908.26
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-61.06-46.54-28.38
    Exceptional Items-0.971.344.19
    P/L Before Tax-62.04-45.20-24.20
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-62.04-45.20-24.20
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-62.04-45.20-24.20
    Equity Share Capital33.1333.1333.13
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-18.72-13.64-7.30
    Diluted EPS-18.72-13.64-7.30
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-18.72-13.64-7.30
    Diluted EPS-18.72-13.64-7.30
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #SEL Manufacturing Company #SEL Mgf Company #Textiles - General
    first published: May 31, 2023 01:11 pm