SEL Mgf Company Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 228.31 crore, up 97.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 228.31 crore in March 2023 up 97.13% from Rs. 115.82 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 62.04 crore in March 2023 down 156.4% from Rs. 24.20 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 24.91 crore in March 2023 down 570.89% from Rs. 5.29 crore in March 2022.

SEL Mgf Company shares closed at 127.70 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -74.85% returns over the last 6 months and -88.74% over the last 12 months.