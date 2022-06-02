SEL Mgf Company Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 115.82 crore, up 59.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 115.82 crore in March 2022 up 59.08% from Rs. 72.81 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 24.20 crore in March 2022 down 100.47% from Rs. 5,199.96 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.29 crore in March 2022 up 105.2% from Rs. 101.64 crore in March 2021.

SEL Mgf Company shares closed at 1,089.35 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 6,905.47% returns over the last 6 months