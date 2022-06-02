 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

SEL Mgf Company Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 115.82 crore, up 59.08% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 09:33 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SEL Manufacturing Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 115.82 crore in March 2022 up 59.08% from Rs. 72.81 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 24.20 crore in March 2022 down 100.47% from Rs. 5,199.96 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.29 crore in March 2022 up 105.2% from Rs. 101.64 crore in March 2021.

SEL Mgf Company shares closed at 1,089.35 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 6,905.47% returns over the last 6 months

SEL Manufacturing Company
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 115.82 117.29 72.81
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 115.82 117.29 72.81
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 40.37 25.85 9.16
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.02 0.01 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.00 1.38 -0.64
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 20.47 20.19 18.49
Depreciation 25.42 25.98 26.56
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 55.43 66.45 147.99
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -21.89 -22.56 -128.76
Other Income 1.77 2.62 0.56
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -20.13 -19.94 -128.20
Interest 8.26 7.13 1.47
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -28.38 -27.07 -129.68
Exceptional Items 4.19 -1.18 5,329.64
P/L Before Tax -24.20 -28.25 5,199.96
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -24.20 -28.25 5,199.96
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -24.20 -28.25 5,199.96
Equity Share Capital 33.13 33.13 33.13
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -7.30 -8.53 164.22
Diluted EPS -7.30 -8.53 164.22
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -7.30 -8.53 164.22
Diluted EPS -7.30 -8.53 164.22
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #SEL Manufacturing Company #SEL Mgf Company #Textiles - General
first published: Jun 2, 2022 09:22 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.