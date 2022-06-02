SEL Mgf Company Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 115.82 crore, up 59.08% Y-o-Y
June 02, 2022 / 09:33 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SEL Manufacturing Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 115.82 crore in March 2022 up 59.08% from Rs. 72.81 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 24.20 crore in March 2022 down 100.47% from Rs. 5,199.96 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.29 crore in March 2022 up 105.2% from Rs. 101.64 crore in March 2021.
SEL Mgf Company shares closed at 1,089.35 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 6,905.47% returns over the last 6 months
|SEL Manufacturing Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|115.82
|117.29
|72.81
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|115.82
|117.29
|72.81
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|40.37
|25.85
|9.16
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.02
|0.01
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-4.00
|1.38
|-0.64
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|20.47
|20.19
|18.49
|Depreciation
|25.42
|25.98
|26.56
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|55.43
|66.45
|147.99
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-21.89
|-22.56
|-128.76
|Other Income
|1.77
|2.62
|0.56
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-20.13
|-19.94
|-128.20
|Interest
|8.26
|7.13
|1.47
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-28.38
|-27.07
|-129.68
|Exceptional Items
|4.19
|-1.18
|5,329.64
|P/L Before Tax
|-24.20
|-28.25
|5,199.96
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-24.20
|-28.25
|5,199.96
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-24.20
|-28.25
|5,199.96
|Equity Share Capital
|33.13
|33.13
|33.13
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.30
|-8.53
|164.22
|Diluted EPS
|-7.30
|-8.53
|164.22
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.30
|-8.53
|164.22
|Diluted EPS
|-7.30
|-8.53
|164.22
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited