SEL Mgf Company Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 112.69 crore, down 36.14% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SEL Manufacturing Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 112.69 crore in March 2019 down 36.14% from Rs. 176.48 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 105.84 crore in March 2019 up 92.3% from Rs. 1,374.34 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 10.67 crore in March 2019 up 43.34% from Rs. 18.83 crore in March 2018.
SEL Mgf Company shares closed at 0.95 on May 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given -17.39% returns over the last 6 months and -50.00% over the last 12 months.
|
|SEL Manufacturing Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|112.69
|100.11
|176.48
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|112.69
|100.11
|176.48
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|26.95
|35.07
|19.50
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.26
|--
|0.19
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|16.23
|4.13
|64.73
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|20.32
|19.12
|24.68
|Depreciation
|26.74
|27.35
|27.47
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|57.95
|72.67
|104.91
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-35.76
|-58.24
|-65.01
|Other Income
|-1.65
|-9.67
|18.72
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-37.41
|-67.91
|-46.30
|Interest
|2.12
|-0.14
|-92.70
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-39.53
|-67.76
|46.41
|Exceptional Items
|-66.30
|22.43
|-418.12
|P/L Before Tax
|-105.84
|-45.34
|-371.71
|Tax
|--
|--
|1,002.63
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-105.84
|-45.34
|-1,374.34
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-105.84
|-45.34
|-1,374.34
|Equity Share Capital
|331.35
|331.35
|331.35
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.19
|-1.37
|-41.48
|Diluted EPS
|-3.19
|-1.37
|-41.48
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.19
|-1.37
|-41.48
|Diluted EPS
|-3.19
|-1.37
|-41.48
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited