SEL Mgf Company Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 112.69 crore, down 36.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 112.69 crore in March 2019 down 36.14% from Rs. 176.48 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 105.84 crore in March 2019 up 92.3% from Rs. 1,374.34 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 10.67 crore in March 2019 up 43.34% from Rs. 18.83 crore in March 2018.

SEL Mgf Company shares closed at 0.95 on May 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given -17.39% returns over the last 6 months and -50.00% over the last 12 months.