SEL Mgf Company Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 238.33 crore, up 102.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 238.33 crore in June 2023 up 102.24% from Rs. 117.84 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 61.91 crore in June 2023 down 21.76% from Rs. 50.85 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 22.93 crore in June 2023 down 49.67% from Rs. 15.32 crore in June 2022.

SEL Mgf Company shares closed at 104.80 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given -77.94% returns over the last 6 months and -88.23% over the last 12 months.