    SEL Mgf Company Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 238.33 crore, up 102.24% Y-o-Y

    July 28, 2023 / 07:38 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SEL Manufacturing Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 238.33 crore in June 2023 up 102.24% from Rs. 117.84 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 61.91 crore in June 2023 down 21.76% from Rs. 50.85 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 22.93 crore in June 2023 down 49.67% from Rs. 15.32 crore in June 2022.

    SEL Mgf Company shares closed at 104.80 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given -77.94% returns over the last 6 months and -88.23% over the last 12 months.

    SEL Manufacturing Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations238.33228.31117.84
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations238.33228.31117.84
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials201.09204.5473.80
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.060.040.04
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks7.10-10.033.09
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.0312.5915.54
    Depreciation24.0924.5726.71
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses40.0744.6145.48
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-48.12-48.01-46.81
    Other Income1.10-1.474.78
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-47.02-49.48-42.03
    Interest14.6411.5910.62
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-61.67-61.06-52.65
    Exceptional Items-0.25-0.971.80
    P/L Before Tax-61.91-62.04-50.85
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-61.91-62.04-50.85
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-61.91-62.04-50.85
    Equity Share Capital33.1333.1333.13
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-18.69-18.72-15.35
    Diluted EPS-18.69-18.72-15.35
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-18.69-18.72-15.35
    Diluted EPS-18.69-18.72-15.35
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 28, 2023 07:22 pm

