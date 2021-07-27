SEL Mgf Company Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 79.83 crore, up 942.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 79.83 crore in June 2021 up 942.87% from Rs. 7.65 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 41.54 crore in June 2021 down 14.45% from Rs. 36.29 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.48 crore in June 2021 up 14.29% from Rs. 7.56 crore in June 2020.

SEL Mgf Company shares closed at 1.35 on March 08, 2021 (NSE)