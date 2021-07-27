SEL Mgf Company Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 79.83 crore, up 942.87% Y-o-Y
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SEL Manufacturing Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 79.83 crore in June 2021 up 942.87% from Rs. 7.65 crore in June 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 41.54 crore in June 2021 down 14.45% from Rs. 36.29 crore in June 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.48 crore in June 2021 up 14.29% from Rs. 7.56 crore in June 2020.
|SEL Manufacturing Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'21
|Mar'21
|Jun'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|79.83
|72.81
|7.65
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|79.83
|72.81
|7.65
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|23.47
|9.16
|0.68
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.02
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-3.49
|-0.64
|1.53
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|18.41
|18.49
|3.94
|Depreciation
|28.28
|26.56
|26.72
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|48.63
|147.99
|11.07
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-35.48
|-128.76
|-36.30
|Other Income
|0.72
|0.56
|2.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-34.76
|-128.20
|-34.28
|Interest
|6.96
|1.47
|0.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-41.72
|-129.68
|-34.31
|Exceptional Items
|0.19
|5,329.64
|-1.98
|P/L Before Tax
|-41.54
|5,199.96
|-36.29
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-41.54
|5,199.96
|-36.29
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-41.54
|5,199.96
|-36.29
|Equity Share Capital
|33.13
|33.13
|331.35
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-12.54
|164.22
|-1.10
|Diluted EPS
|-12.54
|164.22
|-1.10
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-12.54
|164.22
|-1.10
|Diluted EPS
|-12.54
|164.22
|-1.10
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
