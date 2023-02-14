SEL Mgf Company Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 142.57 crore, up 21.55% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SEL Manufacturing Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 142.57 crore in December 2022 up 21.55% from Rs. 117.29 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 45.20 crore in December 2022 down 60.02% from Rs. 28.25 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 10.49 crore in December 2022 down 273.68% from Rs. 6.04 crore in December 2021.
SEL Mgf Company shares closed at 330.95 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given -51.40% returns over the last 6 months and 82.49% over the last 12 months.
|
|SEL Manufacturing Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|142.57
|65.65
|117.29
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|142.57
|65.65
|117.29
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|131.82
|56.44
|25.85
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.05
|0.03
|0.01
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-12.42
|-0.09
|1.38
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|10.24
|6.95
|20.19
|Depreciation
|25.15
|25.15
|25.98
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|23.85
|19.07
|66.45
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-36.12
|-41.89
|-22.56
|Other Income
|0.48
|16.07
|2.62
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-35.64
|-25.82
|-19.94
|Interest
|10.90
|10.05
|7.13
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-46.54
|-35.87
|-27.07
|Exceptional Items
|1.34
|8.05
|-1.18
|P/L Before Tax
|-45.20
|-27.82
|-28.25
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-45.20
|-27.82
|-28.25
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-45.20
|-27.82
|-28.25
|Equity Share Capital
|33.13
|33.13
|33.13
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-13.64
|-8.40
|-8.53
|Diluted EPS
|-13.64
|-8.40
|-8.53
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-13.64
|-8.40
|-8.53
|Diluted EPS
|-13.64
|-8.40
|-8.53
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited