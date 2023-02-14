 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SEL Mgf Company Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 142.57 crore, up 21.55% Y-o-Y

Feb 14, 2023 / 10:23 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SEL Manufacturing Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 142.57 crore in December 2022 up 21.55% from Rs. 117.29 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 45.20 crore in December 2022 down 60.02% from Rs. 28.25 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 10.49 crore in December 2022 down 273.68% from Rs. 6.04 crore in December 2021.

SEL Manufacturing Company
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 142.57 65.65 117.29
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 142.57 65.65 117.29
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 131.82 56.44 25.85
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.05 0.03 0.01
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -12.42 -0.09 1.38
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 10.24 6.95 20.19
Depreciation 25.15 25.15 25.98
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 23.85 19.07 66.45
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -36.12 -41.89 -22.56
Other Income 0.48 16.07 2.62
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -35.64 -25.82 -19.94
Interest 10.90 10.05 7.13
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -46.54 -35.87 -27.07
Exceptional Items 1.34 8.05 -1.18
P/L Before Tax -45.20 -27.82 -28.25
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -45.20 -27.82 -28.25
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -45.20 -27.82 -28.25
Equity Share Capital 33.13 33.13 33.13
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -13.64 -8.40 -8.53
Diluted EPS -13.64 -8.40 -8.53
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -13.64 -8.40 -8.53
Diluted EPS -13.64 -8.40 -8.53
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited