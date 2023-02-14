SEL Mgf Company Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 142.57 crore, up 21.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 142.57 crore in December 2022 up 21.55% from Rs. 117.29 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 45.20 crore in December 2022 down 60.02% from Rs. 28.25 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 10.49 crore in December 2022 down 273.68% from Rs. 6.04 crore in December 2021.

SEL Mgf Company shares closed at 330.95 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given -51.40% returns over the last 6 months and 82.49% over the last 12 months.