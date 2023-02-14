English
    SEL Mgf Company Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 142.57 crore, up 21.55% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 10:23 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SEL Manufacturing Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 142.57 crore in December 2022 up 21.55% from Rs. 117.29 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 45.20 crore in December 2022 down 60.02% from Rs. 28.25 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 10.49 crore in December 2022 down 273.68% from Rs. 6.04 crore in December 2021.

    SEL Mgf Company shares closed at 330.95 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given -51.40% returns over the last 6 months and 82.49% over the last 12 months.

    SEL Manufacturing Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations142.5765.65117.29
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations142.5765.65117.29
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials131.8256.4425.85
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.050.030.01
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-12.42-0.091.38
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.246.9520.19
    Depreciation25.1525.1525.98
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses23.8519.0766.45
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-36.12-41.89-22.56
    Other Income0.4816.072.62
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-35.64-25.82-19.94
    Interest10.9010.057.13
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-46.54-35.87-27.07
    Exceptional Items1.348.05-1.18
    P/L Before Tax-45.20-27.82-28.25
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-45.20-27.82-28.25
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-45.20-27.82-28.25
    Equity Share Capital33.1333.1333.13
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-13.64-8.40-8.53
    Diluted EPS-13.64-8.40-8.53
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-13.64-8.40-8.53
    Diluted EPS-13.64-8.40-8.53
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 14, 2023 10:11 am