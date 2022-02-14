SEL Mgf Company Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 117.29 crore, up 80.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 117.29 crore in December 2021 up 80.23% from Rs. 65.08 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 28.25 crore in December 2021 up 24.12% from Rs. 37.23 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.04 crore in December 2021 up 132.63% from Rs. 18.51 crore in December 2020.

SEL Mgf Company shares closed at 172.75 on February 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 7,410.87% returns over the last 12 months.