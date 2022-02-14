SEL Mgf Company Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 117.29 crore, up 80.23% Y-o-Y
February 14, 2022 / 09:58 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SEL Manufacturing Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 117.29 crore in December 2021 up 80.23% from Rs. 65.08 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 28.25 crore in December 2021 up 24.12% from Rs. 37.23 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.04 crore in December 2021 up 132.63% from Rs. 18.51 crore in December 2020.
SEL Mgf Company shares closed at 172.75 on February 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 7,410.87% returns over the last 12 months.
|SEL Manufacturing Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|117.29
|107.19
|65.08
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|117.29
|107.19
|65.08
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|25.85
|33.41
|7.08
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.01
|0.05
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.38
|-3.11
|1.26
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|20.19
|22.55
|15.90
|Depreciation
|25.98
|25.97
|26.71
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|66.45
|59.85
|60.00
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-22.56
|-31.54
|-45.87
|Other Income
|2.62
|1.46
|0.64
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-19.94
|-30.08
|-45.22
|Interest
|7.13
|7.19
|0.14
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-27.07
|-37.27
|-45.37
|Exceptional Items
|-1.18
|0.04
|8.14
|P/L Before Tax
|-28.25
|-37.23
|-37.23
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-28.25
|-37.23
|-37.23
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-28.25
|-37.23
|-37.23
|Equity Share Capital
|33.13
|33.13
|331.35
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.53
|-11.24
|-1.12
|Diluted EPS
|-8.53
|-11.24
|-1.12
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.53
|-11.24
|-1.12
|Diluted EPS
|-8.53
|-11.24
|-1.12
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited