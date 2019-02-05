SEL Mgf Company Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 100.11 crore, down 37.05% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SEL Manufacturing Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 100.11 crore in December 2018 down 37.05% from Rs. 159.02 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 45.34 crore in December 2018 up 79.68% from Rs. 223.16 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 40.56 crore in December 2018 up 85.35% from Rs. 276.94 crore in December 2017.
SEL Mgf Company shares closed at 1.20 on February 04, 2019 (NSE) and has given -38.46% returns over the last 6 months and -55.56% over the last 12 months.
|
|SEL Manufacturing Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|100.11
|119.88
|159.02
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|100.11
|119.88
|159.02
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|35.07
|46.97
|229.49
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|4.13
|-7.21
|126.68
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|19.12
|20.29
|21.90
|Depreciation
|27.35
|27.31
|28.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|72.67
|60.09
|52.51
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-58.24
|-27.57
|-299.59
|Other Income
|-9.67
|84.12
|-5.39
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-67.91
|56.55
|-304.97
|Interest
|-0.14
|0.46
|71.64
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-67.76
|56.09
|-376.62
|Exceptional Items
|22.43
|-115.21
|47.39
|P/L Before Tax
|-45.34
|-59.12
|-329.23
|Tax
|--
|--
|-106.07
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-45.34
|-59.12
|-223.16
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-45.34
|-59.12
|-223.16
|Equity Share Capital
|331.35
|331.35
|331.35
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.37
|-1.78
|-6.74
|Diluted EPS
|-1.37
|-1.78
|-6.74
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.37
|-1.78
|-6.74
|Diluted EPS
|-1.37
|-1.78
|-6.74
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited