SEL Mgf Company Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 100.11 crore, down 37.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 100.11 crore in December 2018 down 37.05% from Rs. 159.02 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 45.34 crore in December 2018 up 79.68% from Rs. 223.16 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 40.56 crore in December 2018 up 85.35% from Rs. 276.94 crore in December 2017.

SEL Mgf Company shares closed at 1.20 on February 04, 2019 (NSE) and has given -38.46% returns over the last 6 months and -55.56% over the last 12 months.