SEL Mgf Company Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 65.65 crore, down 38.76% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 65.65 117.84 107.19 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 65.65 117.84 107.19 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 56.44 73.80 33.41 Purchase of Traded Goods 0.03 0.04 0.05 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.09 3.09 -3.11 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 6.95 15.54 22.55 Depreciation 25.15 26.71 25.97 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 19.07 45.48 59.85 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -41.89 -46.81 -31.54 Other Income 16.07 4.78 1.46 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -25.82 -42.03 -30.08 Interest 10.05 10.62 7.19 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -35.87 -52.65 -37.27 Exceptional Items 8.05 1.80 0.04 P/L Before Tax -27.82 -50.85 -37.23 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -27.82 -50.85 -37.23 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -27.82 -50.85 -37.23 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates -27.82 -50.85 -37.23 Equity Share Capital 33.13 33.13 33.13 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -8.40 -15.35 -11.24 Diluted EPS -8.40 -15.35 -11.24 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -8.40 -15.35 -11.24 Diluted EPS -8.40 -15.35 -11.24 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited