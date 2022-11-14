 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SEL Mgf Company Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 65.65 crore, down 38.76% Y-o-Y

Nov 14, 2022 / 11:57 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SEL Manufacturing Company are:Net Sales at Rs 65.65 crore in September 2022 down 38.76% from Rs. 107.19 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 27.82 crore in September 2022 up 25.27% from Rs. 37.23 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.67 crore in September 2022 up 83.7% from Rs. 4.11 crore in September 2021. SEL Mgf Company shares closed at 599.35 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -60.96% returns over the last 6 months
SEL Manufacturing Company
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations65.65117.84107.19
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations65.65117.84107.19
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials56.4473.8033.41
Purchase of Traded Goods0.030.040.05
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.093.09-3.11
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost6.9515.5422.55
Depreciation25.1526.7125.97
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses19.0745.4859.85
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-41.89-46.81-31.54
Other Income16.074.781.46
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-25.82-42.03-30.08
Interest10.0510.627.19
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-35.87-52.65-37.27
Exceptional Items8.051.800.04
P/L Before Tax-27.82-50.85-37.23
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-27.82-50.85-37.23
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-27.82-50.85-37.23
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-27.82-50.85-37.23
Equity Share Capital33.1333.1333.13
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-8.40-15.35-11.24
Diluted EPS-8.40-15.35-11.24
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-8.40-15.35-11.24
Diluted EPS-8.40-15.35-11.24
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #SEL Manufacturing Company #SEL Mgf Company #Textiles - General
first published: Nov 14, 2022 11:44 pm