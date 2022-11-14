SEL Mgf Company Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 65.65 crore, down 38.76% Y-o-Y
November 14, 2022 / 11:57 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SEL Manufacturing Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 65.65 crore in September 2022 down 38.76% from Rs. 107.19 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 27.82 crore in September 2022 up 25.27% from Rs. 37.23 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.67 crore in September 2022 up 83.7% from Rs. 4.11 crore in September 2021.
|SEL Mgf Company shares closed at 599.35 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -60.96% returns over the last 6 months
|SEL Manufacturing Company
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|65.65
|117.84
|107.19
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|65.65
|117.84
|107.19
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|56.44
|73.80
|33.41
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.03
|0.04
|0.05
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.09
|3.09
|-3.11
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.95
|15.54
|22.55
|Depreciation
|25.15
|26.71
|25.97
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|19.07
|45.48
|59.85
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-41.89
|-46.81
|-31.54
|Other Income
|16.07
|4.78
|1.46
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-25.82
|-42.03
|-30.08
|Interest
|10.05
|10.62
|7.19
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-35.87
|-52.65
|-37.27
|Exceptional Items
|8.05
|1.80
|0.04
|P/L Before Tax
|-27.82
|-50.85
|-37.23
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-27.82
|-50.85
|-37.23
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-27.82
|-50.85
|-37.23
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-27.82
|-50.85
|-37.23
|Equity Share Capital
|33.13
|33.13
|33.13
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.40
|-15.35
|-11.24
|Diluted EPS
|-8.40
|-15.35
|-11.24
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.40
|-15.35
|-11.24
|Diluted EPS
|-8.40
|-15.35
|-11.24
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited